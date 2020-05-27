 
Fire in Brussels’ Sonian Forest sparked by ‘careless passerby’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
Latest News:
Fire in Brussels’ Sonian Forest sparked by ‘careless...
Coronavirus: self-employed adapt business models...
University scraps software for online exams after teething...
Coronavirus: companies can’t force testing of symptom-free employees...
Playgrounds reopen for children under 13...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Fire in Brussels’ Sonian Forest sparked by ‘careless passerby’
    Coronavirus: self-employed adapt business models
    University scraps software for online exams after teething troubles
    Coronavirus: companies can’t force testing of symptom-free employees
    Playgrounds reopen for children under 13
    Brussels Airlines: Rescue plan clashes with EU rules
    Colosseum in Rome will reopen from Monday
    Discount ban: Carrefour cuts prices as market share grows
    Brussels students will take exams in Ancienne Belgique
    EU agencies advise air companies on safe travel
    Coronavirus: classmates and teachers quarantined after child tests positive
    As coronavirus pushes economies online, experts warn of new digital divide
    ‘Don’t create chaos’: mayors criticise communication on exit plan
    Health workers to protest in public hospitals on Wednesday
    Belgium’s exports could drop by €92 billion in 2020
    Coronavirus: Latvia asks citizens not to travel to Belgium
    Lack of coordination slows down Belgium’s contact tracers
    Air France-KLM considers trains as an alternative to short-haul flights
    Ryanair condemns €9 billion in state aid for Lufthansa
    Robot fights coronavirus spread in Brussels hospital
    View more

    Fire in Brussels’ Sonian Forest sparked by ‘careless passerby’

    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    A fire believed to have been sparked by a “careless passerby” left parts of the Sonian Forest scorched on Wednesday morning, as environmental authorities warn of the impacts of a surge of urban traffic in natural areas.

    At around 8:00 AM, Brussels firefighters rushed to put out the flames ravaging parts of the only Belgian forest listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

    Two fire engines and three tanker trucks were needed to quench the fire, which damaged an area of around 100 square-metres in the forest.

    Walter Derieuw, a spokesperson for the fire department, said the fire was lit around the Chemin des Tumuli, a pedestrian walkway snaking into the forest from the adjacent Bois de la Cambre.

    The firefighters were able to contain to keep the fire from spreading further through the forests’ 4,000-plus hectares of mostly beeches and oaks, some of which are over 200 years old.

    The cause of the fire remains unknown, with Derieuw saying that it was likely sparked by a “careless passerby’s cigarette butt.”

    Urban habits

    Throughout the lockdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, park rangers have warned that the forest’s ecosystem was being damaged as urban residents flocked to the woods in “unprecedented” numbers.

    “We have never seen so many people, in 17 years in the profession, I have never seen anything like this,” Willy Van De Velde of Bruxelles Environnement said.

    Van De Velde said that the city dwellers were often unaware of how people should act in a forest and brought “their own habits” into the woods, stomping on early spring blooms as they strayed from paths or leaving behind abandoned fire camps.

    Damages caused by fires has also been a persistent problem throughout the lockdown, as people took to the forest to barbecue under the sunny weather.

    “Since the start of the good weather, it’s been at least once a month,” Van De Velde Said. “It was very likely people barbecuing, we found drink cans and rolling paper on the site.”

    “In 17 years, we have called the firefighters around four or five times, but at this time, we have already had to call them twice in 48 hours,” he said, stressing that one small fire lit by barbecuers ended up spreading well beyond where it was lit.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times