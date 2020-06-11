Brussels mayors voice concerns over quality of face masks ordered

“We thought they would arrive on time and that the quality would be good. But we are a bit disappointed,” he said.
A regional spokesperson said the face masks ordered fit the recommended standards.
“Maybe the mayor of Auderghem thinks the opening for the filters is too big, but the masks are made according to the standards,” the spokesperson told Bruzz, adding: “Maybe he should have the masks of his own municipality checked because they are not made according to the standards.”
The mayors’ comments come as authorities at the federal level grapple with their own order of 18 million face masks, which are yet to be distributed to citizens.
As Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced that the face masks were to be handed out from next week, the government has been hit by complaints about the fact that 15 million of the masks ordered do not meet the safety standards outlined in official documents.