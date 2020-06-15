17-year-old girl arrested for looting after BLM protest...

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Monday in Brussels under suspicion of involvement in the looting after the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest on Sunday 7 June, according to Police reports.

The teen, who will be treated as a minor, is suspected of having participated in the robbery of the Footkorner store on Chaussée d’Ixelles.

“She acknowledges the deeds during her police interrogation and was placed at the disposal of the public prosecutor’s office, which will order the juvenile judge to request a placement. The minor is known with the police, but has no judicial past,” Denis Goeman of Brussels public prosecutor’s Office told Bruzz.

The arrest of the 17-year-old, however, is only a part of a wider push to identify other suspects of the riots and looting. “Multiple identifications are in progress,” Goeman explained.

The peaceful BLM protest in Brussels gave way to looting and chaos on Sunday, leading to widespread condemnation from authorities and over 200 arrests. Shops in the high-end Louise area were broken into and trashed as groups of rioters broke off from the mass of some 10,000 demonstrators as they left the gathering spot in Place Poelaert.

Looters also moved into the nearby Matongé district, where they clashed with police as they set fire to garbages and looted fast-fashion chains and other retailers lining the Chaussé d’Ixelles.

The Brussels Times