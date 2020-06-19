 
Man smuggling cocaine in artificial penis caught at Brussels Airport
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 June, 2020
Latest News:
Ticket checks resume on Belgian trains for the...
Coronavirus: Sciensano stops publishing weekend figures...
Mobile drive-in cinema will travel Belgium this summer...
Government and SNCB reach agreement on free rail...
Sex worker sues Saint-Josse for banning prostitution...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 June 2020
    Ticket checks resume on Belgian trains for the first time in weeks
    Coronavirus: Sciensano stops publishing weekend figures
    Mobile drive-in cinema will travel Belgium this summer
    Government and SNCB reach agreement on free rail pass
    Sex worker sues Saint-Josse for banning prostitution
    Brussels cop jailed for 4 years for acting as terrorist informant
    Showers and clear skies to interchange this weekend
    Man smuggling cocaine in artificial penis caught at Brussels Airport
    Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows
    First coronavirus vaccine clinical trials to begin in Belgium
    BMW announces 6,000 layoffs worldwide
    Belgian police calls for ‘mutual respect’ in open letter
    EU Commission in talks to reserve corona vaccines from Johnson & Johnson
    George Floyd mural created in Brussels
    EU creates special committee for the fight against cancer
    Belgium in Brief: Watching The Sky – Or The Runway
    Corona study: more handshakes, more kissing
    Coronavirus: Belgian car sector could take four years to recover
    Top health officials spar over Belgium’s coronavirus ranking
    Lufthansa could drop Brussels Airlines: workers ‘will not panic’
    View more

    Man smuggling cocaine in artificial penis caught at Brussels Airport

    Friday, 19 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A British man who was caught at Brussels Airport while trying to smuggle cocaine into Belgium by hiding it in an artificial penis has been sentenced to 38 months in prison on Friday.

    The man was arrested on 8 February when he landed at Brussels Airport on a flight from Jamaïca.

    He tested positive for cocaine, after which the man was transferred to the University hospital of Jette in Brussels for a more in-depth investigation.

    At the hospital, doctors and police officers established that the man had been equipped with an artificial penis, in which 127 grams of white powder, later identified as cocaine, was hidden, reports Bruzz.

    The man stated that he had visited his mother in Jamaica, and an acquaintance there had offered him cocaine. He said he took it with him to use it himself, once at home.

    The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Halle-Vilvoorde demanded a prison sentence of 36 months, reports Het Nieuwsblad. The defence asked to suspend the sentence as the man had health problems.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times