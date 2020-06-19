Man smuggling cocaine in artificial penis caught at Brussels Airport

A British man who was caught at Brussels Airport while trying to smuggle cocaine into Belgium by hiding it in an artificial penis has been sentenced to 38 months in prison on Friday.

The man was arrested on 8 February when he landed at Brussels Airport on a flight from Jamaïca.

He tested positive for cocaine, after which the man was transferred to the University hospital of Jette in Brussels for a more in-depth investigation.

At the hospital, doctors and police officers established that the man had been equipped with an artificial penis, in which 127 grams of white powder, later identified as cocaine, was hidden, reports Bruzz.

The man stated that he had visited his mother in Jamaica, and an acquaintance there had offered him cocaine. He said he took it with him to use it himself, once at home.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Halle-Vilvoorde demanded a prison sentence of 36 months, reports Het Nieuwsblad. The defence asked to suspend the sentence as the man had health problems.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times