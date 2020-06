People should not expect their contact bubble to be drastically expanded in the next deconfinement phase, said Brussels’ Minister-President Rudi Vervoort.

From 9:00 AM, Belgium’s National Security Council will reconsider a number of relaxations of the measures put in place to stop the further spread of the coronavirus.

However, according to Vervoort, who also has a seat at the table in these meetings, no major relaxations should be expected.

The further expansion of the ‘contact bubble’ of ten people per week is “complex,” he told Bel RTL. The issue will be discussed, but no “explosion” should be expected. “If the bubble will be expanded, it will be moderately,” Vervoort said.

Vervoort also tempered expectations for the cultural sector, by saying that no major relaxations, compared to what was previously agreed on, was to be expected.

During the last Security Council, it was decided that cultural activities could go ahead from 1 July, with an audience maximum of 200 people.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times