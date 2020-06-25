Brussels announces 10 first low-traffic districts...

On Thursday, the Brussels Region announced the 10 first districts that will take the focus off cars, to create more space for pedestrians and cyclists, as part of its Good Move plan.

Starting from September, Brussels Mobility will guide five municipalities wishing to introduce low-traffic areas or neighbourhoods.

First, a multimodal mobility study will be conducted, followed by the implementation of measures on the ground.

In the districts of Dielegem (Jette/Ganshoren/Brussels-City), Cureghem (Anderlecht/Molenbeek), Collignon-Josaphat (Schaerbeek), Saint-Gilles (Saint-Gilles/Forest/Ixelles/Brussels-City) and Flagey-Etangs (Ixelles/Brussels-City), the study will start after the summer holidays.

The same goes for the city centre in the City of Brussels, a project that is initiated by the city itself.

The principle of the fifty car-free neighbourhoods is a spearhead of the regional mobility Good Move plan.

“With its 50 low-traffic neighbourhoods, we will make Brussels a city on a human scale by 2030,” said Elke Van den Brandt, Minister for Mobility, Public Works and Road Safety. “They are an essential link in the regional mobility plan to make the city safer and more liveable,” she added.

In 2021, the study phase will be started in the next five districts, namely the historic centre of Molenbeek, le Chant d’Oiseau (Woluwe-Saint-Pierre/Auderghem), Bruxelles-Neerstalle (Forêt/Uccle), Léopold-Pannenhuis (Brussels-City/Jette) and Roodebeek (Woluwe-Saint-Lambert).

With these low-traffic neighbourhoods, Brussels Mobility and the different communes provide more space and less nuisance in the neighbourhoods, and will lead to extra greenery, terraces, meeting places, and extra space to play.

The works will start after the summer, and a circulation plan will be worked out for each neighbourhood to direct car traffic to the central traffic axes. This study phase will take approximately one year, after which the infrastructural works will start.

The circulation plans will fit in with the introduction of the general zone 30 that will be introduced throughout the region from January 2021.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times