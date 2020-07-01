 
STIB forced to update passenger data protection info, court rules
Wednesday, 01 July, 2020
    STIB forced to update passenger data protection info, court rules

    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels’ public transport company STIB has to update the information on its website about the protection of its customers’ personal data, following a complaint from a passenger.

    On 9 June, a STIB user filed a complaint with the police after he refused to scan his season ticket on a public transport journey. He did this, he said, to prevent unlawful use of his personal details.

    “Analysis of the working method of STIB shows that the processing of travellers’ data does not comply with the current privacy legislation,” according to the Justice of the Peace’s judgment that the man shared with odpnews.

    The man concluded that this meant “the end of checks on subscriptions for STIB.” However, that is definitely not true, according to STIB spokesperson An Van Hamme.

    Related News:

     

    “The verdict says that there is a flaw in the information given to the customer,” she told The Brussels Times. “The controls are in order, as is the protection of the data. The only issue lies with the information that is given to the traveller, which needs some extra clarification on our website,” she added.

    The validations of tickets and subscriptions will continue to be checked. “It is very clear that everyone has to continue to validate their tickets, this ruling does not detract from that at all,” Van Hamme said.

    The price of the fine for not validating your ticket remains €10.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times