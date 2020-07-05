 
Young man dies in shooting in Brussels
Sunday, 05 July, 2020
    Sunday, 05 July 2020
    Young man dies in shooting in Brussels
    Young man dies in shooting in Brussels

    Sunday, 05 July 2020
    Credit: Forest

    A young man died in a firearms incident in the Brussels commune of Forest around 00:30 AM on Sunday, two others were injured.

    The shooting happened in the vicinity of the Place Orban and the Rue de Mérode on Sunday night, according to Denis Goeman, spokesperson for the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office. They immediately opened an investigation for murder and attempted murder.

    A young man, likely a minor, died from his injuries. Two others are still in hospital, but their lives are not in danger. Reportedly, a Kalashnikov was used, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that it will communicate more widely about the case on Sunday afternoon.

    According to a source close to the case, there may be a connection to the drug environment, reports Bruzz.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times