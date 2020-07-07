 
Word ‘Arab’ removed from Brussels monument after far-right ‘restores’ it
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 July, 2020
Latest News:
Kremlin promises to retaliate against UK sanctions...
Travellers cancelling trips to high-risk areas will not...
Belgium in Brief: Struggles To Quarantine High-risk Travellers...
Bus driver left brain dead after attack by...
Belgian researchers study tears to replace conventional Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 July 2020
    Kremlin promises to retaliate against UK sanctions
    Travellers cancelling trips to high-risk areas will not be refunded by airlines
    Belgium in Brief: Struggles To Quarantine High-risk Travellers
    Bus driver left brain dead after attack by ticketless passengers who refused to wear masks
    Belgian researchers study tears to replace conventional Covid-19 tests
    The price of diesel will increase from Wednesday
    Coronavirus: new hospitalisations decrease by 5% in Belgium
    Spanish antibody study casts doubt on chances of herd immunity
    Belgium changes national holiday to honour ‘heroes of the coronavirus crisis’
    Word ‘Arab’ removed from Brussels monument after far-right ‘restores’ it
    Could AI be the future of European Defence?
    Belgian contact tracing app will be ready in September
    A difficult start to the week for the Commission president
    Famous Belgian sex worker wants prostitution ban before Covid-19 vaccine
    Lockdown: mass events may go forward on case by case basis
    Coronavirus: United States surpasses 130,000 deaths
    Belgium will quarantine arrivals from high-risk countries
    Coronavirus may have existed for longer than we think, Oxford epidemiologist suggests
    Belgium bans dancing at weddings 2 days after it was ‘allowed’
    World’s first 3D printed house constructed in Belgium
    View more

    Word ‘Arab’ removed from Brussels monument after far-right ‘restores’ it

    Tuesday, 07 July 2020
    Credit: BobDeBrabandereBrussel/Facebook

    Authorities have removed the word ‘Arab’ from a monument in Brussels, reversing a move by far-right party members to “restore” it by reinscribing it back on the memorial last week.

    The Buildings Agency said that it will not be filing a complaint after two figureheads of far-right party Vlaams Belang (VB) last week put the word ‘Arab’, in Dutch and French, back on the monument.

    In the original monument, commissioned in 1911 by Leopold II to honour Belgian colonies, inscriptions in Dutch and French glorified the success of Belgian “military heroism” over “the Arab slave-driver.”

     

    Related News:

    None found

    VB members Bob De Brabandere and Dries Van Langenhove placed the word ‘Arab’ back on the monument on 2 July in what they said was a symbolic protest move against the “current cult of apology.”

    Their move came as several statues and monuments to Leopold II, Belgium’s colonial king, were pull down from universities and public squares as campaigns for the removal of monuments to colonial exploits from public space garnered wide support.

    The presence of the word ‘Arab’ on the monument has been a cause of controversy and in 1988, Belgian officials yielded to pressure from the League of Arab States to remove it.

    The words were briefly put back on the monument in 1992, after authorities gave in to a new pressure campaign from the Royal Circle of Former Officer of African Campaigns (Cercle royal des Anciens Officiers des Campagnes d’Afrique), before being definitively scrapped from the monument in 2015.

    Citing other graffiti tags sprayed on the monument, the Buildings Agency said that it would stick to cleaning up the monument and said no complaint would be filed.

    “Generally, the region files a complaint when one of its properties is truly damaged, when there is actual material damage on a site,” Catherine Cardoso Nunes, a spokesperson for the agency told RTBF.

    “When it’s a tag, it’s a bit more complicated because we can clean it. The damage is usually limited and filing a complaint would do no good,” she added.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times