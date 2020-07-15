18-year-old dies of coronavirus in Brussels...

A young woman of 18 years old has become the second person under 24 to die as a result of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, as the country continues to see rising infection numbers.

The victim already had previous health problems before she contracted the virus, according to VRT. She died on 12 July in Brussels, Belgian health institute Sciensano confirmed to De Standaard.

Belgium has only recorded one other coronavirus death in the age category under 24 years old in March, when a 12-year-old girl also died as a result of the disease.

Although deaths among young people due to the coronavirus are very rare, experts warned that the consequences of the virus can be severe in all age groups.

The Brussels Times