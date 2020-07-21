Agreement on Brussels Airlines rescue plan: €290 million state aid for future guarantees

It has been agreed that the Belgian government will provide a €290 million loan, which is to be repaid by 2026.
Lufthansa itself will also contribute €170 million. Part of this sum will serve to finance the restructuring, while another part will be used to strengthen the capital under pressure from the coronavirus crisis.
In recent weeks, the financial position of Brussels Airlines came under increasing pressure, and the airline even announced that would temporarily stop expanding its flights and destinations at the beginning of August.