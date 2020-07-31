   
No answer to nearly half of contact tracing calls in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 31 July, 2020
Latest News:
No answer to nearly half of contact tracing...
Leuven will track coronavirus in the sewers...
Belgium takes to Twitter to make fun of...
Fair workers gather to protest shut-down Brussels fair...
KLM announces 1,500 additional job cuts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 31 July 2020
    No answer to nearly half of contact tracing calls in Brussels
    Leuven will track coronavirus in the sewers
    Belgium takes to Twitter to make fun of Antwerp’s curfew
    Fair workers gather to protest shut-down Brussels fair
    KLM announces 1,500 additional job cuts
    Belgium in Brief: The Numbers Will Keep Rising
    Non-essential trips abroad should be postponed, WHO says
    Hasselt hospital trial cuts death rates in corona patients by 90%
    Brussels increases coronavirus testing capacity by 69%
    Reducing contact bubbles is having direct impact on Belgian hospitals
    Summer sales start tomorrow — with the fun taken out
    Brexit: UK launches information campaign for nationals living in Belgium
    ‘Thank you’: Chinese family donates 46,000 face masks to Flemish city
    Belgian average rises to 371 new coronavirus infections per day, hospital admissions keep rising
    Vaccination syringes and needles – EU’s next shortage?
    Inside Belgium’s strategic plan for a second coronavirus wave
    Antwerp to open own coronavirus ‘test village’ next week
    US Covid-19 study: Small children can be extremely contagious
    Ten Brussels municipalities break the new-case alarm threshold
    Belgium’s Muslims today celebrate Eid-el-Adha as never before
    View more
    Share article:

    No answer to nearly half of contact tracing calls in Brussels

    Friday, 31 July 2020
    © Belga

    Nearly half of all calls placed by contact tracers in Brussels have gone unanswered this week, sparking concerns among health officials amid efforts to prevent a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Karima Amrous, a communication officer for the Brussels-Capital Region’s testing and tracing task force, said that, in the last seven days, 45% of people contacted by staff had not answered or failed to call back.

    This week’s numbers are up from last week’s rate of non-responses (which stood at 37%) and nearly double the rate of failed contact tracing attempts since the start of the month.

    Related News:

     

    “In late June, 23% of people were unreachable — meaning the figures have doubled in the past week,” Amrous told Le Soir.

    Contact tracers in Belgium are meant to reach out to people who have either tested positive for Covid-19 or have a high risk of having been infected by the virus.

    “So it’s people who should be in self-isolation,” she said.

    The growing number of failed contact tracing efforts in Brussels coincides with a steady rise in the number of new coronavirus infections in the country and with efforts by authorities to get a grip on emerging infection hotspots.

    Brussels’ contact tracing centre has upped its reach-out capacity in recent weeks, with record 254 calls placed on 28 July.

    “Last week, we were able to identify 324 ‘high risk’ persons, get them to self-isolate and recommend they get immediately tested,” Amrous said, an increase of 59% compared to last week.

    Residents who are contacted by the contact tracing call centre are sent an SMS with which they can access a free Covid-19 test. They must then self-isolate even if the results of the test are negative.

    “People who are subject to contact tracing procedures (…) are always contacted by the same number: [+32] (0)2 214 19 19 or via the number 8811, if the contact is done by SMS,” Amrous said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times