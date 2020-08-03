More than 100 reports issued for face mask offences in Brussels

Over 100 police reports were issued over the weekend in Brussels to residents who were not wearing face masks in public, after their use became mandatory in some streets and areas.

The Brussels-Ixelles police zone handed out a total of 150 reports to citizens who neglected using face masks in public streets and squares.

The City of Brussels made the use of face masks mandatory on all commercial streets, an move up from a previous regulation which only required citizens to wear them in busy high or in the pedestrian zone downtown.

Over the weekend, police carried out checks in Rue Neuve, on the pedestrian zone and in Rue Marie-Christine in Laeken, a street lined up with shops in the north of Brussels, Le Soir reports.

Other municipalities also moved to make the use of face masks mandatory, displaying notice boards on public streets to remind citizens of the obligation.

Aside Brussels, the southern municipality of Saint-Gilles also made wearing face masks in all public areas mandatory, with police warning that offenders could risk a fine of €250 which risked getting hiked if an offender was caught twice in a row.

At different speeds since May, all 19 municipalities in Brussels have moved to make the use of face masks mandatory in public, mainly in usually crowded squares or streets or in farmer’s markets.

The Brussels Times