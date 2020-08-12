Man shot eight times in night shootout in Brussels

An unidentified man was left seriously injured after being shot eight times during a shooting that rocked the Ixelles municipality of Brussels on Tuesday evening.
Police said that the man, born in 1993, came to the police station by himself despite his severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
The shootout broke out at around 00:40 AM in Rue Juliette Wytsman in Ixelles, which is near the bar and restaurant district of Flagey and where the offices of federal health institute Sciensano are also located.