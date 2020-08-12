Man shot eight times in night shootout in Brussels

An unidentified man was left seriously injured after being shot eight times during a shooting that rocked the Ixelles municipality of Brussels on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the man, born in 1993, came to the police station by himself despite his severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The shootout broke out at around 00:40 AM in Rue Juliette Wytsman in Ixelles, which is near the bar and restaurant district of Flagey and where the offices of federal health institute Sciensano are also located.

Residents of the area reported gunshots to the police who laid out a security perimeter around the scene of the shooting.

Brussels’ public prosecutor’s office confirmed that a shooting had taken place, La Dernière Heure reports.

The injured man is reported to have received a total of eight gunshot wounds but is said to be out of mortal danger after he was operated on through the night.

No other injuries have so far been reported but various buildings and vehicles in the area were damaged in the incident.

Prosecutors will deliver further information on the incident on the course of the day, with the causes leading to the shooting still unclear at this time.

