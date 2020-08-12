   
Brussels raises awareness of mandatory mask wearing
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020
    Brussels raises awareness of mandatory mask wearing

    Wednesday, 12 August 2020
    © Pixabay

    The Brussels-Capital Region has announced that it will adapt its communication to make the population aware of the compulsory wearing of the masks in public spaces and private places accessible to the public over the whole of their territory.

    The Region is counting on the press and social networks to rapidly spread the information but also on the Stib, who will adapt their messages in the stations and transport as well as on Brussels Environment.


    Additionally, the regional authorities are updating the third phase of their communication campaign launched on 4 August aimed at 14-25-year-olds. Finally, the Region is in contact with the 19 Brussels municipalities, which must also relay the message to associations on the ground to raise public awareness.

    In the capital, 54.4 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants were recorded on average between 2 and 8 August. In consultation with the mayors of the 19 Brussels communes, the Region has therefore decided to make the wearing of masks compulsory throughout its territory.

