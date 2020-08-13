   
Coronavirus: four Brussels municipalities among ten worst-hit in Belgium
Thursday, 13 August, 2020
    Four municipalities in Brussels are among the ten Belgian cities that have been the most hard-hit by a resurgence of new coronavirus infections, nationwide figures show.

    While Antwerp remains the hardest-hit city in terms of overall number of new cases, the Brussels-Capital Region has recorded a 238% increase in new positive cases in the space of a week, leading all other provinces in Belgium in terms of increase in cases, according to figures by Sciensano.

    The City of Brussels (Brussels 1000) is currently the second-most affected territory in Belgium in terms of newly detected cases, with only Antwerp recording higher figures.

    In the past seven days, 134 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the city’s territory, which has a population of 181,700 and beyond the historical centre, stretches out into two northern districts bordering Flanders, into the European Quarter and into the Bois de la Cambre, in the south.

    After Brussels 1000, Anderlecht, Schaerbeek and Molenbeek are all among the top ten most affected territories in Belgium, with 107, 95 and 69 newly diagnosed cases in the past seven days for populations of roughly 119,000, 133,000 and 97,000, respectively.

    Liège is Wallonia’s leading city in terms of the number of new infections in the past seven days, having recorded 127 for a population of around 197,000, with the French-speaking region’s Charleroi, Namur and Verviers also breaking into the country’s top ten worst-affected cities.

