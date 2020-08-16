Hundreds gather in Brussels to protest against the coronavirus measures

The authorities allowed Viruswaanzin to gather in front of the Finance tower, with up to 200 demonstrators, if they adhered to the measures. At the start of the afternoon, however, there were an estimated almost 400 people present, reports De Morgen.
The group expects 3,000 people, but not all at once, as the demonstrators were asked to come to the demonstration in alphabetical order. The first group, for people whose surnames starts with one of the first six letters of the alphabet, could come between noon and 1:00 PM, and so on.
The group does not deny the existence of the coronavirus, reports their website. “What we deny, however, with all the common sense in us, is the infectiousness and deadliness of this virus, which is artificially maintained by governments all over the world in order to control a – until recently – awakening and deposing population,” they said.