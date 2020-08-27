   
Brussels Christmas market not cancelled (yet)
Thursday, 27 August, 2020
    Credit: City of Brussels

    The city of Brussels has not yet made a decision regarding whether or not it will cancel its Christmas market in light of the coronavirus restrictions this year, following the announcement that the German city of Cologne has cancelled its market this year.

    Currently, no decision about the fate of the Brussels Christmas market – called Winterpret in Dutch or Plaisirs d’hiver in French – has been made yet, according to the cabinet of Brussels mayor Philippe Close.

    “Nothing is cancelled yet, and we are constantly in touch with the competent authorities,” Maïté Van Rampelberg, the mayor’s spokesperson, told The Brussels Times.

    As Belgium’s coronavirus situation is constantly changing, and so are the measures, it is too early to make a final decision, Van Rampelberg added

    “With the current rules for events in mind as well, we are not going to rearrange everything now, as the situation could be completely different in a few months,” she said.

    Officially, the market is set to open on 27 November and stay open until 3 January 2021. “The closer we get to then, the more it will become clear what measures will be necessary, depending on the situation.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times