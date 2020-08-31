   
    Brussels moves to ban dolphin keeping in the region

    Monday, 31 August 2020
    This ban would fundamentally make the creations of a dolphinarium or zoo with a focus on aquatics impossible in the Brussels region. Credit: Pikrepo

    The Brussels government has announced that it is working on a ban on the keeping of cetaceans and marine predators on the territory, responding to changing opinions over animal welfare.

    The ban – proposed by Brussels Minister for Animal Welfare Bernard Clerfayt – aims to make it so that parks keeping animals such as dolphins, orcas or sea lions as attractions will no longer be allowed.

    “Every day we notice that citizens are increasingly concerned about animal welfare. Many of them express their concern about the fate of dolphins, orcas, porpoises but also sea lions or seals kept in dolphinariums,” the government explained in a press release.

    This ban would fundamentally make the creations of a dolphinarium or zoo with a focus on aquatics impossible in the Brussels region, as it would fail to complete with such measures.

    “Once again, we need to rethink our relationship with animals. Do we really like to see these animals jump into the water for some fish? Is this the image of animals as slaves that we want to teach our children?” Clerfayt explained.

    As it is currently still in the draft phase, the ban will now be presented to Brupartners (socioeconomic council) and to the Council of State for advice. It can then be sent to the parliament for a vote.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times