Brussels sees 44% more cyclists as schools restart...

Brussels Mobility counted 44% more cyclists in the streets of Belgium’s capital now that schools are reopening, according to figures by Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt.

This total was obtained from figures taken at meters placed at seven points along the cycle path network in the Brussels Region.

Two meters, however, failed to deliver the figures, one due to a computer bug and the other due to a nearby construction site, which caused a diversion of two-wheeler traffic.

A total of 9,576 cyclists were counted in seven locations, 2,965 more than at the same time last year.

The most significant increases were observed at Boulevards Général Jacques (2,203; +751); du Souverain (1,123; +702); Poincaré (1,464; +367); and rue de la Loi (2,297; +455).

The Brussels Times