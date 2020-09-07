Brussels Airport coronavirus tests will cost up to €135

A mobile coronavirus testing lab at Brussels Airport will offer passengers standard and express Covid-19 tests at costs ranging from €67 to over €100.

The lab will offer two types of swab, or PCR tests, a regular test for €67 and a rapid test for €135, the airport said in a press release.

The rapid test will deliver results to passengers within three hours while the regular test will do so in around nine hours, according to the statement.

Passengers arriving from a destination labelled as high-risk or red by Belgium will benefit from the social security fee of €46.81.

“Passengers returning from a red zone can be tested immediately upon arrival at Brussels Airport. Departing passengers will be able to be tested as well, for a rapid test the results are available within three hours,” the airport said.

The mobile lab will be accessible to all passengers returning from a red zone, to departing passengers wishing to get tested and to anyone who has received a QR code for testing following a contact tracing procedure.

Only passengers with no Covid-19 symptoms will be allowed to get tested at the mobile lab, ran by logistics firm Ecolog and Luxembourgish lab conglomerate Eurofins.

Passengers will be given the option to book a testing slot online beforehand, at a link yet to be published or register for a test on-site.

The lab, announced in August, will be set up outside the terminal by the departures hall and be operational at an unspecified date during the course of September.

Passengers who test positive for the virus will be asked to leave the airport and can be refused boarding by their airline, the airport said on their website, adding that the mobile lab will also notify competent health authorities, even in cases where the patient is not a Belgian national.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times