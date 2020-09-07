   
Brussels Airport coronavirus tests will cost up to €135
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 07 September, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgian daily infection average starts rising again...
Brussels minister Smet wants cameras on fire engines...
Brussels Airport coronavirus tests will cost up to...
Two Charlie Hebdo Instagram accounts temporarily blocked for...
Antwerp mayor wants Belgian Drug Enforcement Administration...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 07 September 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian daily infection average starts rising again
    Brussels minister Smet wants cameras on fire engines to catch attackers
    Brussels Airport coronavirus tests will cost up to €135
    Two Charlie Hebdo Instagram accounts temporarily blocked for depicting prophet Mohammed
    Antwerp mayor wants Belgian Drug Enforcement Administration
    UK: New Brexit deadline could bring a no-deal closer
    Two arrested as hundreds gather against coronavirus measures in Brussels
    History: People of Brussels suffered three centuries of chronic diarrhoea
    Government formation puzzle: Wilmès should stay on as PM, liberal leader says
    Russia accuses Germany of stalling Navalny investigation
    Vigil for the undocumented held in Brussels
    Coronavirus gains ground in seven French departments
    Over half of Belgium’s U17 football squad has coronavirus
    Belarus: thousands of women protest against Lukashenko
    King Leopold III’s Bugatti sells for a record €10.7 million
    Six Portuguese youths bring 33 nations to court over climate
    Brussels to rename Belgium’s longest tunnel after a woman
    Brussels firefighters attacked with Molotov cocktails
    Thousands expected at demonstration against coronavirus measures today
    More than 10,000 court cases are over ten years old
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels Airport coronavirus tests will cost up to €135

    Monday, 07 September 2020
    © Belga

    A mobile coronavirus testing lab at Brussels Airport will offer passengers standard and express Covid-19 tests at costs ranging from €67 to over €100.

    The lab will offer two types of swab, or PCR tests, a regular test for €67 and a rapid test for €135, the airport said in a press release.

    The rapid test will deliver results to passengers within three hours while the regular test will do so in around nine hours, according to the statement.

    Passengers arriving from a destination labelled as high-risk or red by Belgium will benefit from the social security fee of €46.81.

    Related News:

     

    “Passengers returning from a red zone can be tested immediately upon arrival at Brussels Airport. Departing passengers will be able to be tested as well, for a rapid test the results are available within three hours,” the airport said.

    The mobile lab will be accessible to all passengers returning from a red zone, to departing passengers wishing to get tested and to anyone who has received a QR code for testing following a contact tracing procedure.

    Only passengers with no Covid-19 symptoms will be allowed to get tested at the mobile lab, ran by logistics firm Ecolog and Luxembourgish lab conglomerate Eurofins.

    Passengers will be given the option to book a testing slot online beforehand, at a link yet to be published or register for a test on-site.

    The lab, announced in August, will be set up outside the terminal by the departures hall and be operational at an unspecified date during the course of September.

    Passengers who test positive for the virus will be asked to leave the airport and can be refused boarding by their airline, the airport said on their website, adding that the mobile lab will also notify competent health authorities, even in cases where the patient is not a Belgian national.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times