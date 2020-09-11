   
Brussels pizza restaurant named 5th best in Europe
Friday, 11 September, 2020
    Credit: Vincent Rivaud/Pexels

    The Brussels restaurant La Pizza è Bella, in the Sablon district, has been named the fifth best pizzeria in Europe by the Italian 50 Top Pizza ranking.

    Every year, 50 Top Pizza publishes two lists of where the best pizzas are made, one for Italy, and one for Europe.

    On the European list, Pizza è Bella finished in fifth place for 2020, behind top restaurants in London, Vienna, Paris and Copenhagen. Last year, the restaurant also made the list, but “only” in 24th place.

    “From the classic pizzas to those more personalized and gourmet you can sense the Neapolitan influence,” the website said. “The same is true for the service, which is attentive, professional but also cheerful and informal.”

    Another Brussels restaurant, La Piola Pizza in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, also made it to the top 50 and is ranked 30th best in Europe.

    According to the ranking, the pizzas there are “well-risen with a not too pronounced crust that is light and fluffy.”

    One other Belgian restaurant made it into the ranking, namely De Superette Pizza in the city of Ghent, in 42nd place.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times