Brussels primary school sends all teachers into quarantine...

Over 400 Brussels pupils can no longer receive on-site lessons after a primary school quarantined all its teachers after detecting a coronavirus cluster among them.

The School Numéro 16 in Schaerbeek said at least five of its teachers had tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the cabinet of Mayor Cécile Jodogne.

Two other teachers are reportedly showing symptoms of the coronavirus but are still awaiting the results of their tests.

Related News:

The decision to send all teaching staff into quarantine was taken on Wednesday afternoon after the Francophone school reported several positive Covid-19 cases among teachers.

“The teachers are seen as a cluster,” Jodogne’s cabinet chief Marc Weber told Bruzz, adding that all teachers had been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and to get a coronavirus test.

The news comes as the number of coronavirus infections rises in Brussels, and coincides with a regional scientific committee meeting to assess the situation in the Belgian capital.

All on-site teaching has been suspended until further notice, meaning the over 400 pupils in the school will shift back to distance learning, but the school will still provide a daycare service on Thursday and Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether there had been any positive cases among the pupils.

The Brussels Times