Brussels primary school sends all teachers into quarantine...

The decision to send all teaching staff into quarantine was taken on Wednesday afternoon after the Francophone school reported several positive Covid-19 cases among teachers.
“The teachers are seen as a cluster,” Jodogne’s cabinet chief Marc Weber told Bruzz, adding that all teachers had been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and to get a coronavirus test.
The news comes as the number of coronavirus infections rises in Brussels, and coincides with a regional scientific committee meeting to assess the situation in the Belgian capital.
All on-site teaching has been suspended until further notice, meaning the over 400 pupils in the school will shift back to distance learning, but the school will still provide a daycare service on Thursday and Friday.
It was not immediately clear whether there had been any positive cases among the pupils.