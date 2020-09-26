   
New Brussels Measures: Bars have to close at 11:00 PM
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
    Credit: Belga/Benoît Doppagne

    Brussels bars will have to close at 11:00 PM from Monday, according to the latest updates from the capital on Saturday evening.

    The news comes after a crisis meeting convened by Brussels Minister-president Rudi Vervoort today, following comments from Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès that parts of the country had to act “very quickly” to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

    The general mouth mask obligation – which was abolished during the most recent meeting of the national security council – will not be reinstated, however, having a mask on your person will be required. Additionally, gatherings of 10 or more people between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM are not allowed.

    These measures – which go on top of current National measures decided upon on Wednesday – will apply for 3 weeks, according to le Soir.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times