   
Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
Latest News:
Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside...
European Parliament wants every Member State to be...
New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures do not...
‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify...
EU concludes third Covid-19 vaccine deal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside Brussels
    European Parliament wants every Member State to be climate neutral by 2050
    New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures do not drop, Marc Van Ranst warns
    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
    EU concludes third Covid-19 vaccine deal
    Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference
    Safety concerns over electric scooters, says Test Achats
    Covid-19: Nivelles prison under quarantine after 8 inmates test positive
    City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars forced to close
    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
    Belgians increasingly seek exemption from wearing a mask
    Belgium in Brief: Not Too Little, But Too Late
    Italy makes face masks mandatory everywhere except the home
    Brussels to double number of contact tracers to keep up with rise in cases
    Belgium’s protection of human rights remains insufficient, report warns
    17-year-old killed in police chase: no charges will be brought
    Over 1,000 coronavirus patients currently hospitalised in Belgium
    Belgium’s Red Devils to play before crowd of 7,000 as Brussels shuts bars
    Italy requires travellers from Belgium to get tested for Covid-19
    View more
    Share article:

    Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside Brussels

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    © Belga

    Several hospitals in Brussels say they need to begin transferring more coronavirus patients outside of the capital region in a matter of days to prevent their intensive care units from collapsing.

    The Iris hospital network said its five hospitals required external patient transfers to increase “substantially” in the coming weeks, a request backed by other hospitals in the capital region.

    “Together with other Brussels hospitals, we are calling for the organisation of substantial transfers towards hospitals of other provinces,” Iris managing director Étienne Wéry told Le Soir.

    Related News:

     

    Wéry added that the transfers should concern around a dozen patients and take place within “two or three weeks.”

    One on five beds in the Iris network’s intensive care units (ICU) are occupied by a coronavirus patient, with hospital staff concerned over their capacity to keep providing other types of urgent care.

    If more transfers are not organised, Wéry said that the hospital network would have to activate the 1B phase, in which half of ICU beds are reserved for a coronavirus patient.

    “This would imply having to postpone due care in cardiology, oncology, pneumology, etc.,” he said, echoing comments and urgent warnings by regional officials as well as the head of the ICU in Brussels University Hospital (UZ Brussels).

    The networks’ demand could put the pressure on regional health officials as it follows calls from hospitals in other provinces for patient transfers from the capital to stop.

    On Tuesday, the mayor of Aalst said hospitals in the Flemish city should no longer receive patients from Brussels, arguing it could compromise local residents’ access to care.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times