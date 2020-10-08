Police will enforce bar closures in Brussels, confirms Interior Minister

The closure of bars in the Brussels-Capital Region will be monitored and fined by the police, confirmed new Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

“We have sat down with the federal and the local police forces, and it is true that they will definitely enforce the closure,” said Verlinden on VTM News, adding that they will also monitor closing times, face masks and gatherings.

Establishments that remain open when they are not allowed will be fined, according to her. “I have also been in contact with the Justice Minister in the meantime, and I also understand from him that he has held talks with his services to monitor enforcement further,” she said.

Restaurants are allowed to remain open in Brussels, which immediately raised the question which businesses can be considered restaurants, and which ones cannot.

In the meantime, a ministerial decree that has to bring more clarity has been published.

The Brussels Times