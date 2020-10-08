   
Police will enforce bar closures in Brussels, confirms Interior Minister
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: ‘The EU will stand in full solidarity...
‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify...
Cheeky garden gnome attracts more than admiring looks...
Children with same-sex parents do better at school,...
6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Brexit: ‘The EU will stand in full solidarity with Ireland’ 
    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
    Cheeky garden gnome attracts more than admiring looks
    Children with same-sex parents do better at school, study shows
    6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run on petrol
    Police will enforce bar closures in Brussels, confirms Interior Minister
    EU clarifies its position on financial aid to the Palestinians
    23,000 abandoned baby chickens die at Madrid airport
    EU has helped over 20 non-EU countries to fight coronavirus
    Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside Brussels
    European Parliament wants every Member State to be climate neutral by 2050
    New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures don’t fall, Marc Van Ranst warns
    EU concludes third Covid-19 vaccine deal
    Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference
    Safety concerns over electric scooters, says Test Achats
    Covid-19: Nivelles prison under quarantine after 8 inmates test positive
    City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars forced to close
    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
    Tomorrow’s Europe: Episode 3 – Artificial intelligence in healthcare
    View more
    Share article:

    Police will enforce bar closures in Brussels, confirms Interior Minister

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The closure of bars in the Brussels-Capital Region will be monitored and fined by the police, confirmed new Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    “We have sat down with the federal and the local police forces, and it is true that they will definitely enforce the closure,” said Verlinden on VTM News, adding that they will also monitor closing times, face masks and gatherings.

    Establishments that remain open when they are not allowed will be fined, according to her. “I have also been in contact with the Justice Minister in the meantime, and I also understand from him that he has held talks with his services to monitor enforcement further,” she said.

    Restaurants are allowed to remain open in Brussels, which immediately raised the question which businesses can be considered restaurants, and which ones cannot.

    In the meantime, a ministerial decree that has to bring more clarity has been published.

    The Brussels Times