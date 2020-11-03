Brussels rolls out new financial support for culture sector

From Tuesday, people working in the culture sector can apply for a new grant, as the Brussels government extended the support measures for the sector, Brussels employment office Acitris announced.

The cultural sector had already been able to apply for support last summer, which benefited 1,572 workers for a total amount of more than €1.5 million. More than 240 organisations also received aid, totalling €492,000.

That support has now been renewed and increased, while the second wave of Covid-19 infections is sweeping across Belgium, and putting the country back into lockdown.

Any worker in the cultural sector can apply for a maximum of €2,000 in aid if they have received a net income of €3,000 between 1 June and 30 September 2020.

If their income between June and September reaches €4,000 net, they may apply for support of up to €1,500. If they had a net income of €5,000 during that period, the amount will be up to €1,000.

People who did not receive financial support between 13 March and 31 May can apply for the grant for both periods, said Actiris.

Applications must be submitted on the website of the Brussels employment agency.

The Brussels Times