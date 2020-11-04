   
Decolonisation working group zeroes-in on Brussels’ colonial legacies
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 November, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish district clear of exotic mosquitoes after couple’s...
Kanye West throws in the towel in presidential...
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready before Christmas, Oxford...
Anderlecht makes transparent face masks for deaf residents...
Belgium’s ‘unconstitutional’ curfew to be brought before Constitutional...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 November 2020
    Flemish district clear of exotic mosquitoes after couple’s ‘exceptional’ malaria death
    Kanye West throws in the towel in presidential election
    Coronavirus vaccine could be ready before Christmas, Oxford trial boss says
    Anderlecht makes transparent face masks for deaf residents
    Belgium’s ‘unconstitutional’ curfew to be brought before Constitutional Court
    Will the EU recognize the US election results if the vote counting is stopped?
    Belgium in Brief: Forgetting Trump
    Slovenian PM congratulates Donald Trump for winning election
    Decolonisation working group zeroes-in on Brussels’ colonial legacies
    Basics for EU: When will we know the new US President?
    Thalys suspends trains between Brussels and Germany
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases decrease, but hospitalisations continue to rise
    Trump wants vote counting to stop, says he ‘won’ the election
    Soldiers deployed to help overwhelmed hospitals manage Covid-19 patients
    Uber available in Flanders from next week
    Wildlife in Flanders: After the wolf, comes the jackal
    25 years after the murder of Rabin, still no peace in Israel
    Brussels rolls out new financial support for culture sector
    Brussels bans home evictions again during second lockdown
    City of Brussels officially cancels Winter Wonders this year
    View more
    Share article:

    Decolonisation working group zeroes-in on Brussels’ colonial legacies

    Wednesday, 04 November 2020
    © Belga

    A new working group with regional urbanism agency Urban Brussels has been appointed and tasked with carving out a path to decolonise public space in the Belgian capital.

    Sixteen members experts in fields ranging to history and architecture to African studies and philosophy were selected out of a pool of over two dozen candidates from across the country.

    The candidates responded to an open call launched by State Secretary of Heritage and Urbanism Pascal Smet in July, following a wave of anti-racism protests sparked by the police killing of Black American George Floyd which reignited debates over Belgium’s colonial legacies.

    Related News:

     

    In a press release, Smet said that the new working group, set to begin work by mid-November, will reflect on Brussels’ common future “by acknowledging our colonial past and, above all, recognising the mistakes.”

    “Brussels does not have a dominant culture. Many people in Brussels have a common past, but above all we have a common future,” he said.

    The creation of the group follows months of charged debate and instances of unrest over the presence of statues and memorials to Belgium’s polarising colonial king, Leopold II, and the country’s colonial rule over the Congo.

    Several statues, busts and monuments were defaced and some ultimately taken down as the global spread of the US anti-racism and police brutality movement, Black Lives Matter (BLM) galvanised decolonisation activists in Belgium to throw the colonial question back into the spotlight.

    The surge in support led two universities to announce the removal of Leopold II busts from campus buildings, including Belgium’s leading university, KU Leuven. It also saw Ixelles Mayor Christos Doulkeridis discreetly announce that the Brussels municipality, home to a large Congolese diaspora, would be removing the bust of a brutal colonial general from a public park.

    In the wake of the protests, Belgium’s King Philippe sent a letter to the Congolese government in late July expressing his “deepest regrets” for the colonial cruelties committed by Belgium, in an unprecedented move by a member of the royal family.

    “How should we deal with this colonial period that keeps recurring in our street names, statues or through other references?” Smet wrote. Do we take it away, contextualise it or do we do something completely different? Do we, for example, place a [memorial] for decolonisation in Brussels? There are a lot of questions.”

    The working group is set to get to work on issuing a report, due by 2021, aimed at informing and steering short and long-term urban policies and public space renovations in the capital.

    In Flanders, where several colonial monuments were defaced or taken down, the regional government recently issued a manual aimed at guiding local governments on how to deal with public signs and symbols of colonialism.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times