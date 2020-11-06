Brussels Iris hospitals still report ‘significant’ rise in Covid-19 patients
Friday, 06 November 2020
While the number of Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals is decreasing for the first time since the start of September, the Iris hospitals in Brussels are still seeing a “significant rise,” they said on Friday.
In the Iris hospitals, the number of patients continues to go up, with 255 Covid-19 patients in regular care, and another 60 ones in intensive care on Friday. With 14 more patients than yesterday, the hospitals are currently caring for 315 Covid-19 patients.
“The increase is significant,” said Etienne Wéry, managing director of Iris hospitals, told the Belga press agency. “We hope that, at the beginning of next week, we will finally see a decrease in the number of hospitalisations, as appears to be the case for the number of infections.”
In the University Hospital of Brussels (UZ Brussel), a total of 116 Covid-19 patients were being treated on Thursday, compared to “only” 100 now. Of those patients, 25 are in the intensive care unit.
The Chirec hospital group in Brussels is also reporting a slight decline, with a total of 175 Covid-19 patients on Friday, of which 30 are in intensive care. On Thursday, with 181 Covid-19 patients, and 30 in intensive care, the occupancy rate was slightly higher.
Across the Brussels-Capital Region, hospital admissions decreased by 12%, according to Sciensano.
However, this may be due to Belgium’s nationwide coronavirus hospital response plan, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht, as many patients from Brussels and Wallonia have been transferred to Flemish hospitals.