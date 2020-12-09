   
Body found in Brussels pond
Wednesday, 09 December, 2020
    Body found in Brussels pond

    Wednesday, 09 December 2020
    Credit: Vânia Wolf / CC BY-SA 2.0

    Reports of a body found in a pond in Brussels have now been confirmed by official sources, several Belgian news outlets have reported.

    The body was found on Wednesday morning in the pond on Square Marie-Louise near Square Ambiorix, Sudpresse reports.

    “It was around 8:30 AM. The public prosecutor’s office sent a forensic doctor and the federal police laboratory to the scene. But we are still waiting for their conclusions,” a spokeswoman for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed to BX1.

    No further information was provided by the office. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed at this time.

    The Brussels Fire Brigade had also been sent to the scene. “We intervened for the first time around 8.30 am, but we were instructed to leave the body in the water, waiting for the arrival of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Our teams then came back around 10-10.30 a.m. to get the body out of the water,” Walter Derieuw, spokesman for the Brussels Fire Brigade told local media. 

