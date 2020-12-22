   
Two gold bars discovered in Brussels sewers
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020
    Two gold bars discovered in Brussels sewers

    Tuesday, 22 December 2020
    Illustration image. Credit: Belga

    Two gold bars were found in the sewers in the city centre of Brussels by a cleaning crew on Tuesday morning, according to the Brussels police.

    Around 9:15 AM, the workers were unblocking a drain leading to the sewer when they found the two gold bars and immediately alerted the police.

    In turn, the police opened an investigation to find out if the bars ended up there as the result of a crime, the Belga press agency reports.

    How long the gold bars have been in the sewers is not clear, and the police could not yet say anything about the value of the bars.

