   
Brussels adds extra shopping Sundays during winter sales
Thursday, 31 December, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Several Brussels municipalities are planning extra shopping Sundays during the winter sales period with the aim to spread the people who will go shopping.

    The sales period has already been pushed back by two days and will start on Monday 4 January instead of on Saturday 2 January, in hopes of avoiding large crowds of shoppers by starting on a weekday.

    In the City of Brussels, shops will also be allowed to open on Sunday 10 January 2021 to “spread out the shopping crowds,” according to Aurore Borrens, spokesperson for Brussels alderman for the Self-employed Fabian Maingain. Shopping centre Docks will also be open.

    The measures taken at the start of December remain in force: shoppers in the Rue Neuve will be counted, and a barometer system. shows how busy it is. Additionally, gates will guide shoppers in the right direction, and face masks remain compulsory.

    The municipality of Anderlecht is also planning two extra shopping Sundays: on 10 and 24 January.

    For the time being, the municipalities of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Ixelles have not planned any extra shopping Sundays.

    However, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert alderman Michèle Nahum will propose several Sundays next Tuesday during the council. “However, they still need to be approved,” she told Bruzz.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times