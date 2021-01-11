   
Young man dies after arrest by Brussels police: investigation opened
Monday, 11 January, 2021
    Young man dies after arrest by Brussels police: investigation opened

    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Credit: Wikipedia

    The Brussels public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the death of a young man, who died about an hour after he was arrested by the police last weekend.

    On Saturday 9 January around 7:00 PM, several police officers of the Brussels North police zone carried out a check on a group of people who were gathered on the Place du Nord, close to the Brussels North station, for violating the current coronavirus measures.

    A young man fled on foot but was chased by the police and intercepted, according to a statement by the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

    The man, only identified as “I.B.” by the prosecutor’s office, was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning.

    However, upon arrival at the station, he lost consciousness and the present police officers notified the emergency services, who transferred I.B. to hospital, where he died at 8:22 PM.

    The Brussels public prosecutor’s office immediately ordered to set up a perimeter at the station, and appointed a medical examiner to perform an autopsy as well as a toxicological examination.

    Police oversight body Committee P was also called to the scene and opened an investigation. Additionally, surveillance footage in the police station and at the place where the arrest happened was seized and is being analysed.

    The Brussels North police zone cannot comment as it concerns an ongoing investigation, a spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times