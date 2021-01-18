Drivers unaware of Brussels ‘Zone 30’ will still be fined
Monday, 18 January 2021
Credit: The Brussels Times
Drivers who claim they are unaware of the Brussels-Capital Region’s new generalised 30 km/h speed limit will still have to pay their fine, Brussels authorities stressed.
Drivers who claim they were unaware of Brussels new zone 30 – which limits the speed to 30 km/h across the entire Region, unless indicated otherwise – will still be reported and fined, according to Jurgen De Landsheer, chief of the Brussels-Midi police zone.
“The speed cameras take a photo, and the device tells you how fast you were driving,” he told The Brussels Times. “It catches you in the act. The evidence is in the picture, we as a police force cannot just decide to let that slide.”
“We send all our reports to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office,” De Landsheer said, adding that the prosecutor is the only one who could decide not to punish a violation.