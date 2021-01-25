Nearly 3 in 10 GPs infected with coronavirus in Brussels

Almost three in ten (28%) general practitioners in Brussels have been infected with coronavirus, according to a survey by the Federation of Brussels General Practitioners (FAMGB).

Among the infected GPs, 73% believe they were infected by a patient. In 55% of cases, the infected GPs could not work for less than ten days.

28% was unable to work for up to two weeks, and nearly 8% could not work for over four weeks.

31% of respondents felt “more stress than normal,” 29% felt “a little stress” and 21% “quite a lot of stress.”

However, 9 out of 10 doctors did not seek psychological support, “70.5% because they did not feel the need for it, and 20.5% because they did not have the time,” according to the survey.

“What we should remember is the flexibility, resilience and resourcefulness shown by general practitioners,” stresses FAMGB president Michel De Volder, according to Belga.

“Many have worked and continued to work, sometimes to the detriment of their own health and with a lot of stress,” he added.

452 general practitioners in Brussels responded to the survey, which was carried out between the end of November and mid-January.

The Brussels Times