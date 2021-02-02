Five Brussels police officers arrested in suspected sexual offence case

Five officers of the Brussels Capital Ixelles police were arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office in Liège.

The officers – who are part of the traffic department – were arrested due to sexual offences, according to Belga News Agency. While the cause was not confirmed by the police, the arrests were.

“This morning, the General Inspectorate and our Internal Affairs Department intervened in the traffic department,” said police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere.

“Five officers were deprived of their liberty for acts that took place within the private sphere and about which we cannot give any additional information. They were taken away for questioning at the request of the public prosecutor’s office in Liège. The chief of police has requested additional information from the public prosecutor in order to take appropriate measures.”

No other information is available at this time.

The Brussels Times