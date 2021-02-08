Brussels’ 10th vaccination centre will be a former AstraZeneca lab in Uccle

The 10th vaccination centre to be set up in Brussels will be opened in a former AstraZeneca laboratory at Rue Égide Van Ophem, 110, on a date yet to be specified.

It has been chosen to be easily accessible to people living in the south of Brussels, the Joint Community Commission in charge said on Monday.

In the Brussels Region, the objective is to vaccinate at least 70% of the population, i.e. at least 850,000 Brussels residents, giving priority to identified risk groups.

To achieve this, the Joint Community Commission inaugurated its very first vaccination centre, located in the Pachéco test centre next to the Saint-Jean clinic (Boulevard Pachéco, 42 in 1000 Brussels) on 2 February and is actively preparing the installation of the next vaccination centres.

In the capital, the vaccination centres are strategically distributed throughout the territory to reach a high number of people. Depending on the needs, a vaccination centre may open its doors or be temporarily closed to increase or decrease its capacity.

From mid-February, the vaccination centre in Heysel (Place de Belgique 1 – Palais 1) will be accessible. From March onwards, the following will be open: Forest (Albert Test and Vaccination Centre – Jupiterlaan, 208), Schaarbeek (Crossing Sports Hall – Universal Suffragelaan), Molenbeek (Gentesteenweg, 686), Military Hospital (Bruynstraat, 200 in 1120 Neder-over-Heembeek).

From April onwards, those in Anderlecht (Avenue Théo Verbeeck, 2), Woluwé-Saint-Pierre (Drève des Shetlands, 15), Woluwé-Saint-Lambert (Place Tomberg) and Uccle.

These centres will have a final capacity of 375,000 vaccinations per month, starting in March. A call for volunteers has been launched by the Joint Community Commission for the various functions to be carried out there.

