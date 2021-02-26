   
Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 February, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today...
Fastned raises money to build more recharging stations...
Growth of online working is eroding workers’ rights,...
East Flanders’ governor warns against easing coronavirus measures...
Covid-19 vaccination passport ‘possible before summer’, EU leaders...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 February 2021
    Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today
    Fastned raises money to build more recharging stations for electric cars
    Growth of online working is eroding workers’ rights, says ILO
    East Flanders’ governor warns against easing coronavirus measures
    Covid-19 vaccination passport ‘possible before summer’, EU leaders say
    With Belgium’s reactors gone, French energy company plans to leave coal behind
    Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium
    Brussels man arrested for making counterfeit cash
    Vaccines: Four out of five AstraZeneca doses delivered have still not been used
    Brussels considers creating its own credit system for businesses
    These sectors want relaxations from today’s Consultative Committee
    Brussels takes action against excessive rents
    World’s largest painting on auction to raise money for charity
    De Croo convinced that Belgium’s travel ban is ‘proportionate’
    New European night train serving Belgium in the cards
    NASA releases panoramic photo of ‘Jezero’ crater in Mars, once containing a deep lake
    Belgian bureaucracy: unclear rules about ‘student bubbles’ result in incorrect fines
    Belgian government says to stop wearing the free cloth masks they distributed ‘as a precaution’
    More than anything, Belgians want larger social bubble
    Meteorite caused dinosaur extinction, Belgian study confirms
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today

    Friday, 26 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Following the federal Consultative Committee later today, the 19 mayors and Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region will also meet to evaluate the curfew.

    Currently, the curfew in Brussels applies from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, and is valid until 1 March, but many have argued that the Capital-Region’s rule should be brought in line with the Flemish one, where the curfew is in place between midnight and 5:00 AM.

    Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort does not want to make statements before the meeting has taken place, but his spokesperson said that the current epidemiological situation will be considered, among other things.

    Related News:

     

    Last week, several Brussels MPs criticised Brussels’ curfew, saying that it should be lifted entirely, or at the very least aligned with the Flemish timing.

    However, the coronavirus situation was different then, as the infection and hospital figures had been stable for weeks. Now, hospital admissions have been rising again, with Marc Noppen, CEO of UZ Brussel, calling on the government not to relax the measures.

    The mayor of Etterbeek, Vincent De Wolf, told Bruzz that “we will have to wait for the recommendations of the experts,” but also said that it would be more logical if the curfew were the same throughout the country.

    However, the chance that the curfew measure in Brussels, or Belgium as a whole, will be relaxed or lifted is relatively small, as Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced in the House on Thursday that “major relaxations are not on the agenda” today.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times