Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today...

Following the federal Consultative Committee later today, the 19 mayors and Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region will also meet to evaluate the curfew.

Currently, the curfew in Brussels applies from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, and is valid until 1 March, but many have argued that the Capital-Region’s rule should be brought in line with the Flemish one, where the curfew is in place between midnight and 5:00 AM.

Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort does not want to make statements before the meeting has taken place, but his spokesperson said that the current epidemiological situation will be considered, among other things.

Related News:

Last week, several Brussels MPs criticised Brussels’ curfew, saying that it should be lifted entirely, or at the very least aligned with the Flemish timing.

However, the coronavirus situation was different then, as the infection and hospital figures had been stable for weeks. Now, hospital admissions have been rising again, with Marc Noppen, CEO of UZ Brussel, calling on the government not to relax the measures.

The mayor of Etterbeek, Vincent De Wolf, told Bruzz that “we will have to wait for the recommendations of the experts,” but also said that it would be more logical if the curfew were the same throughout the country.

However, the chance that the curfew measure in Brussels, or Belgium as a whole, will be relaxed or lifted is relatively small, as Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced in the House on Thursday that “major relaxations are not on the agenda” today.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times