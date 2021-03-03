   
3h wait at Belgium’s biggest vaccination centre
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 March, 2021
Latest News:
3h wait at Belgium’s biggest vaccination centre...
Belgian football club finds that dogs can successfully...
EU will extend rule bending to support economies...
EU quarter residents want the EC to help...
32,000 extra people will be vaccinated next week,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 03 March 2021
    3h wait at Belgium’s biggest vaccination centre
    Belgian football club finds that dogs can successfully detect the coronavirus earlier than a PCR test
    EU will extend rule bending to support economies hit by coronavirus crisis
    EU quarter residents want the EC to help improve neighbourhood 
    32,000 extra people will be vaccinated next week, minister confirms
    Belgium to consider making video recordings mandatory for painful court testimony
    Green tea extract can influence facial development in Down’s children
    SNCB offer of rental umbrellas sees collectors swarm and customers complain
    People with reduced mobility can request exemption from Brussels Low Emission Zone
    Animal welfare organisation calls for an EU ban on wild animals in circuses
    Belgium urged to get rid of ‘complicated’ vaccination strategy
    Cyclist who knocked over five-year-old given suspended sentence
    Brussels recycling park employees plan to strike
    Belgium in Brief: Travel, Relax, Don’t Stress
    Euthanasia: Pandemic had little effect on case numbers
    20 kilos of cannabis and €300,000 found in Brussels-South
    Flanders spent €3.3 billion on coronavirus crisis in 2020
    Police believe explosion ‘deliberately targeted’ Dutch coronavirus test centre
    New relaxations could be approved on Friday, confirms Jambon
    Belgian union wants a Brussels taxi app to solve Uber issue
    View more
    Share article:

    3h wait at Belgium’s biggest vaccination centre

    Wednesday, 03 March 2021
    The Heysel coronavirus vaccination centre. Credit: Belga

    People have been subjected to waits of up to three hours at the Heysel vaccination centre today after invites were sent to local authorities asking them to come without an appointment.

    Police services, shelter staff, social assistance and workers with people with disabilities have taken up the call – and have to be registered on spot in a time-consuming process.

    The news first broke after a citizen told RTBF that the lines had reached such a length, in stark contrast to the situation two weeks ago which saw the centre closed for a day due to various logistical problems.

    “At the moment, there is still a two-hour queue. The problem is that there are several profiles of people coming to the centre. There are those who have an appointment online and it’s going fast,” Emin Luka, operational director of Brussels Expo, confirmed to RTBF.

    Related News:

     

    Problems, however, are arising from people without an appointment. “The aim was to fill in the blanks, but the problem was that there were a lot of people and they had to be registered in the computer system with a whole series of data. This operation takes several minutes and causes a huge queue,” Luka explained. “We manage to manage the flow of people who have made an appointment, but once you add those who don’t have an appointment, it’s unmanageable.”

    While this was already a problem yesterday – made worse by tech issues – today, extra steps have been taken to allow registration for future appointments on-site without additional waiting times. Brussels Expo is calling on local authority staff to register, and instead to call and book on 02/214.19.19.

    The Brussels Times