   
Hundreds protest coronavirus measures in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre
Saturday, 20 March, 2021
    Hundreds protest coronavirus measures in Brussels' Bois de la Cambre

    Saturday, 20 March 2021
    Credit: The Brussels Times

    Hundreds of people gathered in the Bois de la Cambre in Brussels on Saturday to protest Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures.

    The danger and extent of the “undemocratic” measures are exaggerated, and their harmful consequences are underestimated, according to the protestors, who also call the rules “restrictions of our freedom and the harbingers of a dictatorship,” reports VRT.

    Via social media, the ‘Viruswaanzin’ group – which also sued the Belgian state – and several others had called for a demonstration in the Bois de la Cambre, as part of an international day of actions against the measures.

    “Together we will take our responsibility and we will not let anyone destroy our values of peace, equality and freedom,” the announcement read.

    Several hundred activists followed the call for a walking demonstration in the Bois de la Cambre, with significantly more people present than the maximum of 100 allowed by the authorities.

    The majority of the protestors are not wearing face masks and are not keeping (sufficient) social distance, despite repeated calls from the police.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times