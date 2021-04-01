   
Thousands party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre as April Fools’ joke gets out of hand
Thursday, 01 April, 2021
    Thousands party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre as April Fools’ joke gets out of hand

    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    Credit: Video screengrab/Twitter

    Riot police are trying to disperse crowds in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre after thousands of people showed up to “La Boum,” a fake festival that was announced as an April Fools’ joke.

    Photos and videos on social media show large crowds of young people dancing and partying, but police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere told the Belga news agency that police have been clearing the park since 5:00 PM.

    Many of the people present, however, refuse to leave and are throwing bottles and other projectiles at the police, leading the police to use the water cannons, police horses, pepper spray, tear gas, and a drone.


    Since the beginning of the week, it was clear that the professed festival “with eight stages, a hundred DJs and zero coronavirus rules” was an April Fools’ joke.

    The City of Brussels was aware of the Facebook event, and communicated in advance that it was “unauthorised and fake,” and that the police would be present in the park.


    The anonymous organisers of “La Boum” announced several times via social media that it was an April Fools’ joke, but that did not stop thousands of people to flock to the park.

    Several of those present, have come to protest against Belgium’s coronavirus police. One of them told De Morgen that he does not believe in any scientific consensus on the coronavirus, called the measures “excessive” and said that “enough is enough.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times