   
Dozens of young people party on train to Brussels: investigation opened
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 April, 2021
Latest News:
Dozens of young people party on train to...
Twenty people throw a party near the police...
Tax authorities have recovered over a billion euros...
Vaccines: More than two million Covid-19 shots have...
Tour of Flanders: With five km to go,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 April 2021
    Dozens of young people party on train to Brussels: investigation opened
    Twenty people throw a party near the police station in Antwerp
    Tax authorities have recovered over a billion euros since Panama Papers leak
    Vaccines: More than two million Covid-19 shots have been administered
    Tour of Flanders: With five km to go, Belgium’s Stuyven knew third was all he could hope for
    10 suspects face trial for involvement in Brussels terror attacks in 2016
    Vaccination reserve list starts on Tuesday: How will it work?
    Justice: Double the maximum sentence for rape, says government
    Belgian study shows infection risks at events can be managed
    First week of shopping by appointment was ‘especially bad’ for shops
    NASA helicopter lands on Mars
    Vaccinations: Almost two million Covid-19 shots have been administered
    Brussels start-up AppTweak raises 23 million euros
    Women’s rights groups rally against rape in Liège
    Info on three million Belgians included in massive Facebook hack
    Worker’s party launches rent-reduction campaign
    Belgian companies producing F-35 planes to receive 135 million euros in aid funding
    The slow death of April Fools’ Day
    Travelling likely to be allowed again by 19 April
    Five years on: Panama Papers brought in €30 million to Belgium’s tax coffers
    View more
    Share article:

    Dozens of young people party on train to Brussels: investigation opened

    Monday, 05 April 2021
    Credit: OVS/Facebook screengrab

    An investigation has been opened into images circulating on social media of dozens of partying young people packed on a train going to Brussels this weekend.

    The video shows a large group of young people dancing and singing in and outside several carriages of a train, not keeping the required social distance, and most of them not wearing a face mask.

    According to Belgian railway company SNCB, the video was made on Friday evening around 10:00 PM on a train from the student city Louvain-la-Neuve to Brussels.

    “There was a police intervention on the train in Ottignies station (near Louvain-la-Neuve). The train then left Ottignies with a delay,” SNCB spokesperson Bart Crols told Het Laatse Nieuws. “The police then intervened again at Brussels North station.”

    No arrests were made, but the railway police drew up an official report, and the Nivelles public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation. Attempts are being made to identify the troublemakers based on the video images.

    “This is disrespectful and unsafe behaviour,” Crols said, adding that the company “strongly condemns it.”

    However, this is certainly not the first incident of this kind, according to Joachim Permentier of the independent railway union (OVS).

    “For several days now, there have been incidents with young people taking a train to the Blaarmeersen in Ghent, for example,” he told VRT NWS. “Throwing a party and causing destruction on the way, such as destroying the seats on a brand new train with knives.”

    The union also shared a video of the partying people on the train on its Facebook page on Saturday, commenting on the Consultative Committee’s rule that passengers can only use the window seats.

    “Can you please stay at the window? The minister thought of that,” the union said. “Our security services have to deal with a window rule. Good luck to the personnel involved.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times