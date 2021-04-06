   
‘Would make no sense’: Brussels won’t use Belgium’s vaccination reserve list
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 06 April, 2021
Latest News:
EU countries could reach vaccination target by end...
Customs officers’ strike at Brussels Airport won’t affect...
‘Would make no sense’: Brussels won’t use Belgium’s...
Night train plans to connect Brussels to Amsterdam,...
Brussels simplifies measures to install 500 new electric...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 06 April 2021
    EU countries could reach vaccination target by end June, leaked Commission memo says
    Customs officers’ strike at Brussels Airport won’t affect vaccine deliveries, unions say
    ‘Would make no sense’: Brussels won’t use Belgium’s vaccination reserve list
    Night train plans to connect Brussels to Amsterdam, Berlin and Prague
    Brussels simplifies measures to install 500 new electric vehicle charging points
    Belgium in Brief: Bad Weather Makes Me Homesick
    Hour-long waits to register for Belgium’s vaccination reserve list
    STIB to stop French announcements on services in Flanders
    Flemish government releases €1.2 million to guarantee coronavirus testing capacity
    ‘Courts can’t keep up’: Violators of coronavirus measures won’t face court until third offence
    Vandenbroucke seeks advice on privileges for vaccinated people
    Self-tests available in pharmacies from today: how does it work?
    Coronavirus infection rate decreased by 10% since last week
    Tournai police looking for owner of two camels and a dromedary
    Hospitality sector calls for certainty about 1 May reopening
    Snow and sleet for the start of the spring holidays
    People in England will get free rapid Covid-19 test twice a week
    Don’t come and buy self-tests en masse tomorrow, pharmacists urge
    Anderlecht awarded ‘Animal Friendly’ designation
    Record year for new renewable energy capacity worldwide
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Would make no sense’: Brussels won’t use Belgium’s vaccination reserve list

    Tuesday, 06 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    People in Flanders, Wallonia and the German-speaking community can register to get on Belgium’s vaccination reserve list via the federal QVax platform from today.

    Residents of the Brussels-Capital Region, however, will be required to use a different system.

    “We already have our own system in place, and it works really well,” Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspectorate told Bruzz.  While a federal system to register to get on the reserve list was launched on Tuesday morning, it “would make no sense” for Brussels to also start using it, according to Neven.

    “From [next] Monday, people living in Brussels can register to get on the reserve list for vaccination by contacting the call centre,” Gudrun Briat of the vaccination taskforce said during a press conference on Tuesday morning, adding that it can be reached during working hours via the telephone number 02 214 19 19.

    This builds on a system in place since early March, which allowed Brussels residents to register by telephone to receive the remaining doses, which saw available slots “filled fairly well,” Neven said. “For the time being, this applies to all people over 64. Either they register for an open slot at a vaccination centre, or they put themselves on a waiting list.”

    Related News:

     

    Even though several people living in Brussels managed to register via QVax on Tuesday morning, the platform will no longer accept registrations from the Brussels Region now, and will direct people to the call centre instead, according to Briat.

    The Capital Region’s system will be operated by Doctena, Health Minister Alain Maron stated on Saturday.

    “Brussels has signed a contract with the company Doctena so that registrations in the centres no longer go through the Doclr system. Doctena will include a ‘last-minute’ function for vaccinations,” he added.

    Starting from Thursday, high-risk patients – those with an underlying condition – can check if they are part of the group currently being vaccinated via the website myhealthviewer.be.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times