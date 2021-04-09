   
Brussels’ over-60s who didn’t get vaccine invite can register themselves
Friday, 09 April, 2021
    Brussels’ over-60s who didn’t get vaccine invite can register themselves

    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels residents aged 60 and over who have not received an invite to get vaccinated can now register for it themselves, the Common Community Commission (COCOM) announced on Friday.

    From this week, the Brussels-Capital Region already started inviting high-risk patients to get vaccinated in one of its vaccination centres, but people born in or before 1961 who have not (yet) been invited, do not have to wait for an invite and can register themselves.

    “Anyone aged 60 or over who lives in the Brussels-Capital Region can call 02 214 19 19 to book an appointment for vaccination at a vaccination centre of their choice,” the authorities stated in a press release.

    They do not have to register for a waiting list, but can book their appointment right away. People will still be invited from old to young.

    “This also applies to those who have not yet received an invitation or who have lost it,” they added. “Based on your national registration number, we can check whether you belong to the right age group.”

    The same goes for people who work in Brussels, such as expats. However, they will have to provide their BIS number – a unique 11-digit identification number for people who are not Belgian citizens in the National Registry, but still work in the country, which can be found on people’s tax assessments or residence card, for example.

    More information about how to check if you’re registered for vaccination in the Brussels-Capital Region can be found here.

    The call centre can be reached from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM during the week, and from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times