   
Police break up 100 person outdoor party in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 April, 2021
Latest News:
Climate change: Latest announcements cut emissions gap but...
Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine...
Coronavirus: Five of the 17 French patients transferred...
Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests...
Thirty test events planned for May and June...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 April 2021
    Climate change: Latest announcements cut emissions gap but 1.5°C remains a distant target
    Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine
    Coronavirus: Five of the 17 French patients transferred to Belgium still in hospital
    Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests of new safety procedure
    Thirty test events planned for May and June
    Domestic dispute in Forest leaves one man fighting for life
    Joe Biden set to visit Brussels in June
    Police break up 100 person outdoor party in Brussels
    Seaside mayor has a plan for opening terraces on 1 May
    Cheat Sheet: What does the outdoor plan allow?
    New relaxations: Reactions from the sectors involved
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions coming down, but death rate remains unchanged
    Belgium lays out rules to reopen terraces from 8 May
    Massive fire reduces hundreds of hectares of nature reserve to ash in Antwerp province
    Wallonia aims to vaccinate 200,000 people a week
    Covid-19: How humans pass the virus to their cats
    Belgium considers stricter quarantine for people coming from high-risk zones
    This Day in History: William Shakespeare Is Born
    ‘Very fragile’: not all hospitals still have available intensive care beds
    Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium introduce new Thomas Houseago exhibition
    View more
    Share article:

    Police break up 100 person outdoor party in Brussels

    Saturday, 24 April 2021
    © Belga

    Brussels police were called out to Place Sainte-Catherine just before curfew on Friday night after reports of around 100 people partying on the square. 

    Police received several calls about the party at around 9:40 PM, just before the 10:00 PM curfew currently in place in the Brussels region. 

    Related News

     

    Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police intervened to disperse the crowd but did not make any arrests.

    Pictures show that the crowd was mainly young, did not keep a sufficient distance and often did not wear masks.

    “We went to the scene and asked everyone to leave. No incidents were reported,” said police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere.

    The Brussels Times