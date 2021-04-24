Police break up 100 person outdoor party in Brussels

Brussels police were called out to Place Sainte-Catherine just before curfew on Friday night after reports of around 100 people partying on the square.

Police received several calls about the party at around 9:40 PM, just before the 10:00 PM curfew currently in place in the Brussels region.

Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police intervened to disperse the crowd but did not make any arrests.

Pictures show that the crowd was mainly young, did not keep a sufficient distance and often did not wear masks.

“We went to the scene and asked everyone to leave. No incidents were reported,” said police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere.

