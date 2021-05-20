The Brussels Region expects to record its first decrease in residents in a quarter of a century, reporting 3,000 fewer inhabitants in the Belgian capital in 2020, according to demographic forecasts from the Federal Planning Bureau and Statbel, shared by Brussels Minister Sven Gatz.
The forecasts take into account the impact of the coronavirus crisis on population trends.
The causes of the decrease are excess mortality and the decline of international migration flows in 2020 due to the closing of the European borders, according to the Brussels Institute for Statistics and Perspective Analysis (BISA).
International migrations have been the driving force behind the growth of the Brussels population for the past twenty years.
From 2021 onwards, the population is expected to increase again due to the expected revival of these international migrations once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.