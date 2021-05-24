   
Brussels’ Jewish Museum commemorates 2014 terror attack
Monday, 24 May, 2021
    Brussels’ Jewish Museum commemorates 2014 terror attack

    Monday, 24 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: office of Brussels City mayor Philippe Close/Twitter

    The Jewish Museum in Brussels commemorated the seventh anniversary of the terror attack that took place there on 24 May 2014 with a subdued ceremony.

    The commemoration was attended by Chief Rabbi Albert Guigui, Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort and Brussels Mayor Philippe Close.

    “My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” said Vervoort. “We do not forget this despicable act and we remain united against hatred.”


    On 24 May 2014 at 15:38, the Jewish Museum became the target of a terrorist attack that killed four people: an Israeli couple Emmanuel and Myriam Riva, a French woman Dominique Sabrier, and museum employee Alexandre Strens were shot in cold blood by Mehdi Nemmouche, a radicalised Islamist terrorist.

    The first three died at the scene, while the employee was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

    During the commemoration ceremony in Brussels on Monday, president of the museum Philippe Blondin, recounted the events of that day, and mayor Close emphasised that Brussels and its inhabitants have shown resilience after the attacks in both the Jewish Museum and in Maelbeek and Zaventem airport.

    “The terrorist also wanted to destroy what the museum stands for,” he said. “The museum is a place that brings people together and is open to mixing cultures and ideas.”


    “Seven years ago, a terrorist attack took the lives of four people in a cowardly fashion,” Close said. “It is our duty to remember, but above all to reaffirm to Jewish people that they are an integral part of our capital.”

    The ceremony ended with a prayer led by Chief Rabbi Albert Guigui, after which those present lit several candles in memory of the victims.