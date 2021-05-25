New roadworks on Brussels ring road: What’s planned?...

From the evening of 1 June until the morning of 5 June, the Flemish Roads and Traffic Agency will lay a new layer of asphalt on the Brussels ring road, but is aiming to cause minimal disruption with the works.

Here’s what you need to know:

In Hal: work will start on 1 June near the intersection of the A8 and the Halleweg. Last year, this intersection towards the Brussels ring road received a new layer of asphalt. This time, the opposite direction (towards Lille) will be resurfaced.

Traffic will be diverted between the intersection with the Chaussée de Nivelles and the Hal exit over the next two nights. Traffic will be able to continue normally during the day.

At the Beersel/Lot exit of the Brussels inner ring road: Work will also start on 1 June and will replace layers of asphalt at the intersection with the Beerselsestraat and the exit.

Traffic will be diverted via Ruisbroek. According to the current schedule, the work on the first and second construction sites will be completed on the morning of Thursday, 3 June.

On the Brussels outer ring road between exits Huizingen (20) and A8 Hal (21): the paving work will start on Thursday evening, 3 June, and will be completed on Saturday morning, 5 June. The exit and access road to Huizingen will be closed during both nights.

In order to keep disruption to road users to a minimum, the work will be carried out between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM on all three sites.

The Brussels Times