   
New roadworks on Brussels ring road: What’s planned?
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021
Latest News:
New roadworks on Brussels ring road: What’s planned?...
‘Give the vaccine time’ and avoid infection in...
The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline...
Hospital cleaning staff take action to receive ‘forgotten...
‘Conings is no resistance fighter, hero or victim,’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 25 May 2021
    New roadworks on Brussels ring road: What’s planned?
    ‘Give the vaccine time’ and avoid infection in first weeks after vaccination
    The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline
    Hospital cleaning staff take action to receive ‘forgotten coronavirus bonus’
    ‘Conings is no resistance fighter, hero or victim,’ says Chief of Defence
    Around 46% of European adults expected to be at least partially vaccinated by the end of the week
    Belgium in Brief: No News, Travel Blues?
    Night trains between Belgium and Austria will restart tonight
    Next Consultative Committee postponed to Friday 4 June
    Belarus airline hijacking: EU bans country’s aircrafts from its skies
    Almost four out of ten workers in Belgium planning to change career
    Bpost finds postcard stamped in 1936
    Average number of new coronavirus cases increasing
    The Recap: Club Brugge, Crisis Communication & Qvax
    Brussels’ Jewish Museum commemorates 2014 terror attack
    At least 115,000 health professionals died from Covid-19
    The notary’s role when buying property in Belgium
    Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student
    200-year-old archaeological find in Flanders revealed to be hernia truss
    Belgians improve recycling rate for fifth consecutive year
    View more
    Share article:

    New roadworks on Brussels ring road: What’s planned?

    Tuesday, 25 May 2021

    © Belga
    Traffic on the Brussels ring road. Credit: Belga
    © Belga

    From the evening of 1 June until the morning of 5 June, the Flemish Roads and Traffic Agency will lay a new layer of asphalt on the Brussels ring road, but is aiming to cause minimal disruption with the works. 

    Here’s what you need to know: 

    In Hal: work will start on 1 June near the intersection of the A8 and the Halleweg. Last year, this intersection towards the Brussels ring road received a new layer of asphalt. This time, the opposite direction (towards Lille) will be resurfaced.

    Traffic will be diverted between the intersection with the Chaussée de Nivelles and the Hal exit over the next two nights. Traffic will be able to continue normally during the day.

    At the Beersel/Lot exit of the Brussels inner ring road: Work will also start on 1 June and will replace layers of asphalt at the intersection with the Beerselsestraat and the exit.

    Traffic will be diverted via Ruisbroek. According to the current schedule, the work on the first and second construction sites will be completed on the morning of Thursday, 3 June.

    On the Brussels outer ring road between exits Huizingen (20) and A8 Hal (21): the paving work will start on Thursday evening, 3 June, and will be completed on Saturday morning, 5 June. The exit and access road to Huizingen will be closed during both nights.

    In order to keep disruption to road users to a minimum, the work will be carried out between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM on all three sites.

    The Brussels Times