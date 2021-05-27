   
Brussels opens another 'Art Nouveau gem' to the public
Thursday, 27 May, 2021
    Brussels opens another ‘Art Nouveau gem’ to the public

    Thursday, 27 May 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Art Nouveau lovers of Brussels and beyond will soon be able to visit another example of the city’s design history with the announcement that the Cauchie House in Etterbeek will open to the general public.

    Designed in 1905 by architect-decorator Paul Cauchie, the building draws from the Glasgow School and combines perfect symmetry with verticality and geometry. The building was saved from demolition in 1979 by Guy Dessicy and revitalized by architects Jean-Jacques Boucau and Xavier de Pierpont and restorers Marc Henricot and Walter Schudel.

    Credit: © Pascal Smet

    “The Cauchie House is an Art Nouveau gem with a unique collection that brings to life the various aspects of an original, creative Brussels artist,” explained Constantin Pion of Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage (KIK-IRPA).

    The house contains 185 paintings and creations by Paul and Lina Cauchie (Carolina Voet), listed in an inventory of the KIK-IRPA. “The Dessicy family has carefully preserved these works, including drawings, paintings, furniture and sgraffiti. At the request of urban.brussels, they have been meticulously listed in an inventory of the KIK-IRPA and are now available to the general public,” Pion added.

    Credit: © Pascal Smet

    “The Cauchie House is unique. Thanks to the Dessicy family and the cooperation with urban.brussels, we can now show it, just like the Solvay House, to all Brusselers and visitors,” explained State Secretary for Urban Development Pascal Smet.

    The owners have recently commissioned the firm “Architectures Parallèles” to draw up a heritage management plan to ensure future maintenance and restoration work for the coming years can be carried out. This work is being carried out together with urban.brussels and with the support of KIK-IRPA.

    Credit: © Pascal Smet

    The Cauchie House will be featured in tourist guides all over the world. This way, we improve the international image of Brussels and provide a new asset when the tourism sector relaunches this summer,” Smet added.

    Visits to the house will be possible from 3 July and can be booked ahead of time. Visits to the Solvay house, another home opened to the public can also be planned.