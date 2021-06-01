   
Over-36s in Brussels can register for coronavirus vaccine from today
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 June, 2021
Latest News:
Over-36s in Brussels can register for coronavirus vaccine...
Fund Belgian Music aims to provide financial support...
‘No magic number’ for Belgian herd immunity against...
65% increase in online sexual exploitation since coronavirus...
Belgium ‘technically ready’ to start issuing EU Covid...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 June 2021
    Over-36s in Brussels can register for coronavirus vaccine from today
    Fund Belgian Music aims to provide financial support for musicians during the pandemic
    ‘No magic number’ for Belgian herd immunity against virus, Van Gucht warns
    65% increase in online sexual exploitation since coronavirus crisis, Child Focus finds
    Belgium ‘technically ready’ to start issuing EU Covid travel certificates
    Belgium in Brief: Would You Buy A House?
    Several scenarios on the table for a climate neutral Belgium in 2050
    Ban on headscarves could be abolished following latest in STIB discrimination case
    Rebooking vaccination appointment to go on holiday possible after all
    De Lijn to implement 350 new electric buses
    Restoring nature reserve destroyed by fire ‘will cost at least €5 million and 10 years’
    Young people can afford to buy houses, National Bank of Belgium finds
    EU and London still skeptical about lifting patents on vaccines
    Coronavirus variants no longer named after country of origin ‘to avoid stigma’
    Cheat Sheet: What Changes On 1 June?
    Number of people hospitalised due to coronavirus continues to drop
    The Recap: Exemptions, Energy Bills & Extra Protection
    Commission approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 and over
    Latest European travel map colours increasingly orange, Malta turns green
    Brussels citizens will raise money to vaccinate other countries
    View more
    Share article:

    Over-36s in Brussels can register for coronavirus vaccine from today

    Tuesday, 01 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Heysel vaccination centre in Brussels. Credt: Belga

    From Tuesday, residents of the Brussels-Capital Region over 36 years old can register to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, announced Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron.

    As of 6:00 PM today, over-36s living in Brussels can register via the Region’s Bruvax platform, which is yet to be updated to include the new age groups, or by contacting the call centre at 02/214.19.19

    Additionally, anyone over 31 years old can put themselves on the waiting list, meaning they will be called in case vaccine doses are leftover at the end of the day.

    “Another step closer to getting out of the crisis!” said Maron.

    Previously, only people aged over 46 and over were eligible to be vaccinated in Brussels, and all those aged 41 and over could register on the Bruvax waiting list.

    As of 1 June, 39% of adults living in Brussels have received at least their first shot, and 21% is fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.

    Across the whole of Belgium, 50.6% of adults have received their first dose, while almost one in four (23,2%) have been fully vaccinated.