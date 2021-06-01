Over-36s in Brussels can register for coronavirus vaccine from today

Heysel vaccination centre in Brussels. Credt: Belga
From Tuesday, residents of the Brussels-Capital Region over 36 years old can register to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, announced Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron.
As of 6:00 PM today, over-36s living in Brussels can register via the Region’s Bruvax platform, which is yet to be updated to include the new age groups, or by contacting the call centre at 02/214.19.19
Additionally, anyone over 31 years old can put themselves on the waiting list, meaning they will be called in case vaccine doses are leftover at the end of the day.