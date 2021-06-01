Over-36s in Brussels can register for coronavirus vaccine from today

From Tuesday, residents of the Brussels-Capital Region over 36 years old can register to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, announced Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron.

As of 6:00 PM today, over-36s living in Brussels can register via the Region’s Bruvax platform, which is yet to be updated to include the new age groups, or by contacting the call centre at 02/214.19.19

Additionally, anyone over 31 years old can put themselves on the waiting list, meaning they will be called in case vaccine doses are leftover at the end of the day.

“Another step closer to getting out of the crisis!” said Maron.

Previously, only people aged over 46 and over were eligible to be vaccinated in Brussels, and all those aged 41 and over could register on the Bruvax waiting list.

As of 1 June, 39% of adults living in Brussels have received at least their first shot, and 21% is fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.

Across the whole of Belgium, 50.6% of adults have received their first dose, while almost one in four (23,2%) have been fully vaccinated.